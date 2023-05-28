Melbourne Shaken By Moderate Earthquake, Residents On Edge

The earthquake occurred at a depth of three kilometers

Emergency services issued a warning advising residents

Geoscience Australia has reported a 3.8 magnitude earthquake in Sunbury, a suburb in the heart of Melbourne, Australia.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of three kilometers and was felt by residents in the vicinity, although no immediate damage has been reported.

The incident happened on Sunday night at 11:41pm near Sunbury, which is located on the northwest periphery of the city.

Residents in the central business district and downtown Melbourne also reported experiencing the shaking caused by the earthquake.

According to an earthquake geologist, Dr Dee Ninis, 'it was widely felt across Melbourne.'

'The earthquake occurred at 11:41pm with widespread felt reports. No injuries or damage has been recorded at this time.'

As a precautionary measure, emergency services issued a warning advising residents to stay alert for aftershocks and to follow the safety protocol of 'drop, cover, and hold on' in case they encountered any. Damian Watson, a radio host on SEN 1116, personally felt the tremor while hosting a live broadcast.

'We've experienced a tremor in the studio, I'm not sure if you have it at home. That felt like a bit of an earthquake.'

Residents took to social media platforms in large numbers to share their personal accounts and experiences of the earthquake.

Journalist and writer Sasha Petrova said: 'My house just shook so violently I thought several bombs had exploded.'

Petrova also noted that it did not feel like the 'trembling of a quake but rather just two one-second violent shakes close together, with some books falling off the shelf.'

A Twitter user expressed surprise and mentioned that they were awakened by the earthquake while capturing a video from their terrace. The video showcased the illuminated lights of the neighboring buildings.

'The whole house was shaking!' he said.

“My phone alerted me with safety information, shaken and got up to check on my family, alhamdulillah all ok!”

Those people living in the affected area with Android phones received automatic alerts, saying: 'Expect light shaking. Initial estimate M4.5 about 21.6km away.'

According to a Sunbury resident named Corey Lainez, aged 41, quoted by The Age, the earthquake caused a fissure in the kitchen wall of his home.

'I thought a car or truck had hit the house and before I could even stand up the dogs were running around the house barking,' he said.

'It was one very big, violent shake.'

In September 2021, Victoria experienced a 6.0 magnitude earthquake.









