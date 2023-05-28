Alia Bhatt's Absence At IIFA Ceremony Due To Maternal Grandfather's Illness

Alia Bhatt got the Best Actor Award for Performance in a Leading Role- Female in IIFA.

She was not present to accept her prize for her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Narendra Nath Razdan, her maternal grandpa, is said to be ill.

At the IIFA 2023, Alia Bhatt got the Best Actor Award for Performance in a Leading Role- Female. The actor, however, was not present to accept her prize for her work in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia's producer, Jayantilal Gada, accepted the medal on her behalf.

According to ANI, Alia was unable to attend the function due to a family situation. Narendra Nath Razdan, her maternal grandpa, is said to be ill. Narendra is the father of Mahesh Bhatt's wife, actor Soni Razdan.

Speaking about her parents, in an interview with Hindustan Times a few years ago, Soni Razdan said, “Dad was an extremely gifted violinist even drawing praise from Yehudi Menuhin. So, even as a student, he would tour all over Europe with the iconic classical Indian dancer Ram Gopal’s troupe. Dad had invited someone to one of his concerts in London, and since they could not make it, they had given the passes to my mum, saying she should go backstage and thank Mr. Razdan after the show. That’s when they met and he invited her for a coffee...'

Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt penned a long note on Narendra's 90th birthday in 2018. Sharing a video of him playing the violin, she had written on Instagram, 'This wonderful man turns 90 years old today.'

She also wrote, 'My grandpa is my hero and my favorite person. In his 90 years, he has left home for 10 years to learn how to be the brilliant architect he now is, played the violin all over Europe, had two incredible daughters, hit a hole-in-one, become an ace billiards and bridge player, amassed a plethora of hilarious (and often dirty) jokes, perfected the art of whiskey drinking and most importantly, given me my childhood.'

She also added, 'I have never met anyone more hardworking (he still goes to the office) or more determined to enjoy life than him. If I am lucky enough to grow to be even a little like him I will consider my life a success. I love you Grandpa, Happy Birthday. (This is him picking up the violin after more than 30 years).' At that time, Shaheen had also shared a photo with her grandfather and Alia on Instagram. She had written, 'Happy Birthday Grandpa.'



