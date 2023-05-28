Heartfelt Connection: Sutapa Sikdar's Words Bring Irrfan To Tears Of Happiness

Sutapa Sikdar reveals emotional moment when she acknowledged Irrfan's performance.

A Life in Movies" features Sutapa's favorite Irrfan performances, including "In Treatment".

Sutapa was his NSD classmate.

Throughout his lengthy career in the Hindi cinema business and Hollywood, Irrfan gave some noteworthy performances. However, none of them received rave reviews from his wife Sutapa Sikdar until his 2012 feature Paan Singh Tomar, for which he also received a National Feature Award. Sutapa has now spoken out about the moment she and Irrfan both burst into tears after seeing the film.

On June 7, a new book named Irrfan: A Life in Movies will be released. It includes fragments from one of Sutapa's interviews, in which she discusses his best performances.

Sutapa told 'I would not say, 'Arre wah, kya kamaal kar diya toone!'' (You gave an outstanding performance!) You know, till I truly felt it? I cried because I thought he lived the persona of Paan Singh Tomar. And he cried because he said it was the first time I had recognized his performance.'

According to the news agency, Sutapa has also spoken about her favorite Irrfan performances. She said in the book that she adored him in the American drama television programs In Treatment, Qarib Qarib Single, and Maqbool, and that he even outperformed his idol Naseeruddin Shah in several parts.

Irrfan's Filmography provides a riveting picture of Irrfan's life and achievements, beginning with his days at the NSD and continuing with his nearly ten-year career on television and eventual ascension in the film industry.

Sutapa stated Last year that Irrfan wasn't 'marriage material' and was terrified she would leave him. 'He never treated me like I was special. I had a feeling I was. He couldn't bear the thought of his existence without me. 'It doesn't sound humble, but he was afraid for many years that I'd get bored and leave him,' she told the site.

Sutapa was recently seen at the Mumbai airport with her son Babil Khan. The mother-son team is occasionally spotted at film events, award shows, and in holiday photos. Yuhaan Khan is Irrfan and Sutapa's younger son.