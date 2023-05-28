Hrithik Roshan And Alia Bhatt Shine As Best Actors At IIFA 2023

Hrithik Roshan was named Best Actor in a Leading Role at the IIFA 2023.

Alia Bhatt received Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at the IIFA 2023.

AR Rahman presented the award to Kamal, who looked handsome in a black suit.

On Saturday in Abu Dhabi, Hrithik Roshan was named Best Actor in a Leading Role at the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2023. He won the award for his action-packed performance in Vikram Vedha, in which he co-starred with Saif Ali Khan. For Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt received Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at the IIFA 2023. Alia's maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is allegedly ill, so producer Jayantilal Gada accepted the prize on her behalf.

Anil Kapoor, a veteran actor, was also honored at IIFA 2023. For his role in JugJugg Jeeyo, he received the award for Performance In A Supporting Role (male).

3 AR Rahman presented the award to Kamal, who looked handsome in a black suit. 3 Hrithik Roshan was named Best Actor in a Leading Role at the IIFA 2023. 3 Alia Bhatt received Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) at the IIFA 2023.

Standing ovation for Kamal Haasan

When veteran actor Kamal Haasan was presented with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema at IIFA 2023, he received a standing ovation. AR Rahman, a singer, and composer, presented the award to Kamal, who looked handsome in a black suit.

Everyone rose up and praised Kamal Haasan as soon as he received the trophy, including Salman Khan and others.

Pictures and videos of best actor-winner Hrithik from the stage have surfaced online. In his acceptance speech, Hrithik said, 'I have lived with Vedha for many years now. It began right here in Abu Dhabi. I gave my first shot as Vedha here... it feels like life has come full circle to me. Vedha helped me unleash madness inside me, which I did not know that it exist. Thank you universe and thank you Vedha for helping me discover that madness and helping me discover the strength to hold that madness.' He added, 'I love you guys... I will never take you for granted.'

Vikram Vedha is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil film with the same title, which featured R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The biographical Gangubai Kathiawadi and the Bollywood fantasy film Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva were the top victors at this year's IIFA. Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva took home several accolades at the gala on Saturday evening, including Best Playback Singer for Shreya Ghoshal (female) and Arijit Singh (male), as well as Best Supporting Actor (female) for Mouni Roy.

Babil Khan, the son of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, shared the Best Debut (male) prize with Santanu Maheshwari, who played in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Dhoka Around the Corner won Best Debut (Female) for Khushali Kumar.

Earlier that night at IIFA Rocks, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period biography Gangubai Kathiawadi received multiple technical honors, including cinematography, screenplay, and language. The film stars Alia Bhatt as real-life criminal Ganga Harjivandas Kathiawadi, a mafia chief in 1960s Bombay.

Here are the highlights of the glitz, glamour, and golden moments of your favourite celebrities lifting the IIFA trophy for their exceptional achievements in Bollywood.

Read more: https://t.co/Aj81Wnua0L pic.twitter.com/YHkyZfx3cc — IIFA (@IIFA) May 27, 2023

Best Film: Drishyam 2

Best Director: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo

Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra

Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan

Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2

Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings

Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh

Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala

Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Music Direction: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva

Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Best Editing: Drishyam 2

Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva

Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha

Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling