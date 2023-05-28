Kareena Kapoor Joins Yuvraj Singh For An Enthralling Day At Monaco

Kareena Kapoor has arrived in Monaco for the F1 Grand Prix 2023.

In some images, she was joined by cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Kareena is making her first appearance at the Monaco practice race.

Kareena is seen having a good time in the images from the Monaco event. She went for an easygoing appearance for the daytime event, wearing a beige and brown sleeveless shirt with matching baggy slacks. She completed her appearance with heels, sunglasses, and an unbound hairstyle.

Kareena is seen in one of the images posing with Yuvraj Singh at the occasion. He was dressed casually in a white oversized t-shirt, black track pants, sunglasses, and sneakers. Fanclubs have posted the photographs on social media.

Kareena had already uploaded a selfie on her flight to Monaco. 'Bursting with excitement,' she captioned it. 'I'm on my way to Monaco.' This was followed by some behind-the-scenes footage from the event. She posted photos from the run with the description 'Insanity.'

It will take place on Saturday, and she will most likely speak with GP drivers. This is one of the 23 crucial races on the Formula One calendar this year. The last event will take place in Abu Dhabi in November.

Kareena's most recent film appearance was in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. The film is a Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump, directed by Advait Chandan and written by Atul Kulkarni. Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh both had important roles in the film.

Kareena is presently filming The Crew, Rhea Kapoor's forthcoming flick. She co-stars in the film with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and Tabu. Rajesh Krishnan is in charge of the direction. The comedy will be centered on three ladies and will be set against the backdrop of the faltering aviation sector.

Aside from Crew, Kareena will appear in filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's forthcoming film, which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It features her alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.