Karisma Kapoor Steps Out For Dinner With Ex-husband Sunjay Kapur In A Black Gown In Mumbai

Karisma Kapoor dined out with her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur at a Mumbai restaurant.

Karisma and Sunjay celebrated the birthday of their son Kiaan Raj Kapoor earlier this year.

Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014.

Karisma Kapoor dined out with her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur at a Mumbai restaurant. On Sunday, a paparazzo account released a video of Karisma exiting the restaurant on Instagram. Karisma was dressed in a patterned floral attire and black heels for the excursion. She was also carrying a bag.

As she headed towards her car, Karisma smiled and waved to the paparazzi. She could also be seen saying 'thank you'. Despite the fact that Sunjay was standing near her car, the two did not speak. Karisma's daughter Samaira Kapoor was also seen with her friends in another video. Samaira was photographed wearing a black outfit and white sneakers.

3 Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014. 3 Karisma Kapoor dined out with her ex-husband Sunjay Kapur at a Mumbai restaurant. 3 Karisma and Sunjay celebrated the birthday of their son Kiaan Raj Kapoor earlier this year.





This isn't the first time Karisma and Sunjay have crossed paths. Karisma and Sunjay celebrated the birthday of their son Kiaan Raj Kapoor earlier this year. After a long period, they were sighted together in public. Priya Sachdev, Sunjay's wife, and their children had also joined them.

In 2003, Karisma married Sunjay, a businessman from Delhi. Samaira and Kiaan are the former couple's two children. Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce by mutual consent in 2014. Their divorce became tumultuous when both sides leveled numerous claims against each other, and it was finally granted in 2016. In 2017, Sunjay married Priya Priya Sachdev. They have two children: Azarias Kapur, son, and Safira Chatwal, daughter (from Priya's first marriage).

In a post-divorce interview, Karisma's father, actor Randhir Kapoor, stated, 'Everyone knows our credentials.' We are the Kapoors. We don't need to go for other people's money. We have been endowed not just with money, but also with skill that will sustain us for the rest of our lives. Sunjay is a third-rate individual. I never intended for Karisma to marry him. He has a debauchery problem and has never cared for his wife. He's been lying to her and living with another lady. The entire city of Delhi is aware of his condition. I don't want to say anything else.'

Karisma Kapoor made her OTT debut in 2020 with Mentalhood, a web series. Fans will watch Karisma in Abhinay Deo's forthcoming series Brown. Brown is based on the lives of Rita Brown, a suicidal alcoholic, and Arjun Sinha, a widower suffering from survivor's remorse. The characters must contend with a serial killer who is unstoppable.

Aside from that, she will co-star in Homi Adajania's upcoming film, Murder Mubarak, with Sara Ali Khan. After 12 years, she will also appear in a film, which will be released in 2024.