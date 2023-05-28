Randeep Hooda Launches The First Teaser Of His Directorial Debut Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar," releases a captivating teaser showcasing his versatile portrayals

The teaser highlights intense moments of Savarkar's imprisonment

Randeep Hooda turns freedom fighter who inspired Subhash Chandra Bose

Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, the biopic 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' unveils its first teaser, featuring the actor in captivating portrayals of the iconic freedom fighter. The teaser offers glimpses of Hooda's versatile avatars, showcasing his dedication to the role.

Anand Pandit and Sandeep Singh have produced the film, which also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. The teaser of the movie was released on Sunday to commemorate Savarkar's 140th birth anniversary.

In the teaser, Randeep is seen entering the prison grounds, and he begins by speaking, “The struggle for freedom went on for 90 years, but only a few fought this war. The rest were hungry for power.”

Randeep is shown moving towards the gallows while narrating in a voice-over, , “Gandhiji was not a bad person, but India would have gotten freedom 35 years earlier had he not insisted on his non-violent policies.”

Randeep, portraying the lead character in the movie, undergoes severe torture while imprisoned. The teaser subsequently reveals that Savarkar is the individual responsible for these tormenting acts, “inspired armed revolution” and Khudiram Bose, among others.

In the final moments, Randeep emphatically states that while something might be valuable and luxurious, it should never come at the expense of someone's freedom. The teaser concludes by posing a thought-provoking question, 'Who killed his story?'

During the unveiling of the teaser, Randeep expressed “Savarkar led an incredible life, and as I learned more about him while researching for my film, I have come to admire him tremendously. So it gives me immense pleasure to share a sneak peek into our film on his 140th birthday.”





Sandeep also siad, 'People the world over continue to misunderstand him. They wanted, and still want, him to apologise without knowing the reason. When I say that Veer Savarkar was truly a patriot. I mean it and stand by it staunchly. Thus, for those who have misunderstood him need to watch our film for all factual information. History cannot be corrected and the events that have transpired in the past cannot be changed. I feel privileged and grateful to have got an opportunity to make a film on one of our greatest freedom fighters of his time.'

Randeep Hooda, along with co-writer Utkarsh Naithani, is directing the film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' The movie's principal shooting is nearing completion, and it is scheduled to hit theaters later this year.



