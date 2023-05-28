Sanghmitra Hitaishi Lost Her Luggage During Her Trip To Cannes Film Festival 2023

Sanghmitra Hitashi faced a setback at the Cannes Film Festival

Sanghmitra lost all her luggage during her trip

Her bags were eventually located and delivered to her hotel after several delays

Sanghmitra Hitashi had an unexpected start to her trip to the Cannes Film Festival in 2023 when she encountered a mishap and lost all her luggage halfway through the journey.

Custody actress said “I had this strong intuition that I might get into some awkward situation and so was it. I lost my bags in Zurich while taking a connecting flight to Nice. Reached there literally without any stuff with me. One and a half days without baggage was so difficult and frustrating as I had my dresses, shoes and accessories in those bags.”

Hitashi expresses that as time goes on, the challenge of being in a foreign country and being trapped in an uncomfortable situation becomes increasingly difficult. “The authorities clearly told me that I should be prepared for the worst as it could go either way. I might have lost all my luggage. For once, I even thought of buying a few dresses as that was the only way out, but after many delays, the ordeal was over as flight guys were able to locate my bags and got them delivered to my hotel.”

Hitashi expresses her gratitude for being able to attend the festival and participate in her planned meetings, “After much ado, I was there at Cannes, the biggest carnival of cinema. It’s funny that for a while it felt as if we were in a little colder Mumbai as quite a lot of people from Bollywood were in attendance. I was eventually able to be at my meetings for an Indo-Spanish film ‘The Last Victim’. The story has been penned by me and I will play the lead role as well. The film will go on floors next year.”

Currently, Hitaishi is filled with immense joy due to the positive reception of her recently launched endeavor. “I am thrilled with the way Dahaad has been fairing. It gave me that kick that I always anticipate with each of my projects but hardly get. It earned rave reviews and now I feel more confident for my next release on OTT,” end the Lucknowite.



