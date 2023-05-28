Twinkle Khanna Talks About The Joys Of Motherhood

Twinkle Khanna shares a heartwarming video from her vacation with daughter

Twinkle Khanna is a former actor and writer, delighted her fans by sharing a video from her recent vacation with her daughter Nitara, where she reflected on the joys of motherhood. She expressed that despite the countless sacrifices a mother makes for her children, it often goes unnoticed as they tend to hold their mothers responsible for various things. Currently in London, Twinkle is accompanying Nitara, who is pursuing her Masters in Fiction Writing at the esteemed Goldsmiths, University of London.

At the beginning of the video, Twinkle is spotted at a train station under the title 'The joys of motherhood.' It read, “Dragging them on exhausting trips, while secretly longing for a solo vacation; frantically chasing after them as they sprint towards another platform, like deranged marathon runners.”

The scene showcases Nitara engrossed in a book while traveling on a train. “Instilling the love of reading in their little minds,” the video adds. It provides a glimpse of the delightful desserts enjoyed by the mother-daughter pair and reveals, “Splurging on treats for them, while suppressing the urge to snatch it away and devour it yourself.”

“Showing them the world and all its wonders; pretending you are not irritated because you told them to use the bathroom when you left the hotel and now they want you to find them a toilet in an open field,” the video further mentioned with glimpses of Twinkle and Nitara at an open field with horses around them. 'Putting their happiness above yours,” the video ends.

In her caption, Twinkle shares the video and provides a concluding statement, “It doesn't matter what you do. When they grow up, they will go to therapy and blame you. All we can do is hope is that they realise that there are very few truly terrible mothers. Even the mother from Home Alone – who forgot about her child not once, but also in the sequel – was not evil, just overwhelmed. Mothers are far from perfect, but most of us try to do our best, even on our worst days.”

A video shared by Twinkle, filled with delightful captions, captured the hearts of numerous mothers on the internet. One fan admirer expressed their affection in the comment section. “It’s similar like when are in are 30’s we think we control everything and the moment we touch 40 we realise nothing is in our control. So true, mothers are far from perfect.” “There is nothing more to be asked from a mother. She has given the greatest gift. It is called life,” added another one. One more wrote, “Absolutely agree !! Just sent it to my kids.”

Twinkle Khanna, who stepped into the world of acting with the film 'Barsaat' in 1995, decided to end her acting career in 2001 after appearing in movies like 'Baadshah,' 'Joru Ka Ghulam,' 'Mela,' and 'International Khiladi.' On January 17, 2001, she tied the knot with Akshay Kumar. The couple is blessed with a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

