Vicky Kaushal Reacts On Salman Khan Viral Video

Khan's security personnel prevented Kaushal from approaching him for a handshake at the IIFA Awards press conference

The incident sparked a debate on social media about Khan's alleged disregard for Kaushal's gesture

A subsequent video showed Khan personally approaching Kaushal

In a popular video clip from the press conference of the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi, it appears that Khan's security personnel forcefully prevented Kaushal from approaching the 'Dabangg' star for a handshake.

The video caused a heated debate on social media as numerous people felt that Khan disregarded the affectionate gesture from the popular Bollywood actor, who is also the spouse of Khan's close friend and frequent co-star, Katrina Kaif.

During an interview with the press on the green carpet of the prestigious awards ceremony, the co-host for the evening made a statement regarding the widely circulated video, “Kayi baar bahut baatein badh jaati hain. Bohut uss baarein mein unnecessary chatter hota hai. Uska koi fayda nahi hai (Several times things are blown out of proportion. There are unnecessary chatters about many things, which is of no use).”





3 A subsequent video showed Khan personally approaching Kaushal 3 Khan's security personnel prevented Kaushal from approaching him for a handshake at the IIFA Awards press conference 3 The incident sparked a debate on social media about Khan's alleged disregard for Kaushal's gesture





He also clarified “Things are not actually as they seem sometimes in the video. There is no point in talking about that.”

Subsequently, an Indian paparazzo account released another video capturing the moments from that night, in which Khan personally approached Kaushal and the duo warmly embraced each other.









Salman Khan is set to star alongside Katrina Kaif, who is married to Vicky Kaushal, in the upcoming third installment of the 'Tiger' franchise.



