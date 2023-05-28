language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi, 28 May 2023

Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi, 28 May 2023

Web Desk 28 May , 2023 12:30 PM

Open In App
Gold Rate in Karachi – Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi, 28 May 2023

KARACHI: A single tola of 24-Caratgold in Pakistan is being sold at Rs 235800 on Sunday. Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, and every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

GOLD RATE IN KARACHI

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold is Rs 202160 the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold is being traded for Rs 185312 and a single tola of 22-karat gold is being sold at Rs 216148.

GOLD PRICE IN PAKISTAN, 28 MAY 2023

GOLD PURITY RATE
Gold 24K per 10 Grams Rs. 202160
Gold 24K per Tola Rs.  235800
Gold 22K per 10 Grams Rs. 185312
Gold 22K per Tola Rs. 216148
Gold per Ounce 24k Rs. 573120
The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority. Gold is always considered to be the most precious and valuable metal among all metals, so its significance and importance cannot be neglected. Gold is widely used in Pakistan for a variety of purposes, including gold jewellery. Important note: The gold price in Pakistan fluctuates according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

689,395,665[+0*]

DEATHS

6,883,562[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,995[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story