US Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2023 on, 28th May 2023

USD TO PKR buying exchange rate isPKR 285.04 as per Pakistan Interbank and the USD/PKR selling exchange rate for 1 Dollar is PKRRs.285.84.Updated on, 28 May 2023. Dollar to PKR Exchange rates fluctuate all the time, depending on worldwide supply and demand. Understanding the rate exchange for your currency this page might assist you in converting currency at the best possible rate.

Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2023