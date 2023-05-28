Cannes Film Festival 2023 Announce Winners: Check List

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 concluded in France on May 27, 2023.

The closing ceremony was broadcasted live on a French network and streamed globally.

Justine Triet emerged as the winner of the evening for her courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall."

The Cannes Film Festival 2023 concluded in France on May 27, 2023, by announcing its top prize winner, making it the third female director to receive the prestigious award. The closing ceremony was broadcasted live on a French network and streamed globally.

3 Justine Triet emerged as the winner of the evening for her courtroom drama "Anatomy of a Fall." 3 The Cannes Film Festival 2023 concluded in France on May 27, 2023. 3 The closing ceremony was broadcasted live on a French network and streamed globally.

Following the awards, the world premiere screening of Disney/Pixar's 'Elemental,' directed by Peter Sohn, took place, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Justine Triet, a French director, emerged as the winner of the evening for her courtroom drama 'Anatomy of a Fall,' as reported.

Jane Fonda presented the prize and reflected on the remarkable progress Cannes has made since her initial attendance, “There were no women directors competing at that time, and it never even occurred to us that there was something wrong with that. We’ve come a long way,” she said.

Triet used the occasion to criticise the French government's austerity policies, which have resulted in widespread protests, including massive cuts to cultural activities and pension reforms.

“This award is dedicated to all the young women directors and all the young male directors: All those who cannot manage to shoot films today. We must give them space, the space I occupied 15 years ago in a less-hostile world, where it was still possible to make mistakes and to start again.”

Koji Yakusho, a Japanese acting great, earned the best actor award at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival for his performance in Wim Wenders' Perfect Days. Merve Dizdar, the lead of filmmaker Nuri Bilge Ceylan's Turkish play About Dry Grasses, was named Best Actress.





Check out the full list of Cannes Film Festival 2023 Winners:

Competition

Palme d’Or: Anatomy of a Fall by Justine Triet

Grand Prix: The Zone of Interestby Jonathan Glazer

Director: Tran Anh Hung for The Pot au Feu

Actor: Koji Yakusho for Perfect Days

Actress: Merve Dizdar for About Dry Grasses

Jury Prize: Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismaki

Screenplay:Sakamoto Yûji for Monster

Other Prizes

Camera d’Or

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell by Thien An Pham

Short Films Palme d’Or

27by Flóra Anna Buda

Short Films Special Mention

Fárby Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter

Golden Eye Documentary Prize

TBA

Queer Palm

Monster

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Un Certain Regard Award: How to Have Sexby Molly Manning Walker

Jury Prize: Hounds by Kamal Lazraq

Best Director Prize: The Mother of All Lies by Asmae El Moudir

Freedom Prize: Goodbye Juliaby Mohamed Kordofani

Ensemble Prize: The Buriti Flower,João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora, cast and crew

New Voice Prize: Omen by Baloji

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

Europa Cinemas Label: Creatura, Elena Martín

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: A Prince, Pierre Creton

CRITICS’ WEEK

Grand Prize: Tiger Stripes by Amanda Nell Eu

French Touch Prize: It’s raining in the house by Paloma Sermon-Daï

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Pyramide Films for Inshallah a boy

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Jovan Ginic for Lost Country



