Penelope Cruz Joins Major Airline As Brand Ambassador

Cruz, a frequent flier on Emirates flights and a frequent visitor to Dubai, expressed her love for the Emirates brand during a photo shoot aboard the airline's iconic Airbus A380 aircraft.

Cruz enthusiastically stated, 'I'm thrilled to partner with Emirates after years of traveling with them on some of the most special trips in my life.'

Starting in June, television networks globally will broadcast ads featuring Cruz in both English and Spanish. The commercials will center around the concept that travel is not solely about reaching the destination but also about the journey itself. Cruz's goal is to showcase the luxurious amenities available to passengers flying in Emirates' First and Business Class.

The advertisements will highlight the A380 Onboard Lounge's beverage selection, the onboard showers, the exceptional in-flight entertainment system, and even the indulgence of caviar. Additionally, Cruz will emphasize the spaciousness and comfort of the Premium Economy seats. Viewers will witness her interacting with Emirates' diverse and engaging cabin crew in multiple languages, providing a glimpse of the airline's exceptional service. Notably, Emirates boasts the world's largest in-flight TV screen, a 32-inch full HD LCD screen as part of its ICE in-flight entertainment system.