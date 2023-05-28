Everything You Need To Know About Netflix's Bridgerton Season 3

Season 3 of Bridgerton has concluded its filming.

Season 3 of Bridgerton has concluded its filming, and fans can expect significant developments in the story. While the first season focused on Daphne and The Duke of Hastings' love story, and the second season delved into the romance between Anthony and Kate Sharma, the upcoming season will center around Colin and Penelope Featherington.

Based loosely on Julia Quinn's fourth book, 'Romancing Mister Bridgerton,' the third installment will explore Penelope's perspective. In the previous season, Colin made disparaging remarks about Penelope, causing her to give up hope of winning his affection. However, as she searches for a suitable husband, Colin offers to assist her in navigating the marriage market. In the process, Colin finds himself falling in love with the very girl he initially intended to marry off.

Bridgerton Season 3 release date:

As for the release date of Season 3, no formal announcement has been made at this time.

Fans can anticipate an exciting continuation of the beloved period drama as Bridgerton Season 3 explores new romantic dynamics and brings Colin and Penelope's story to life.