Aizaz Cheema Reflects On Pakistan Shaheens' Performance In Zimbabwe Tour

Pakistan emerged victorious in both four-day matches

Shaheens would deliver better performances

Aizaz Cheema, the head coach of Pakistan Shaheens, has shared his thoughts on his team's performance during the recently finished tour of Zimbabwe.

While Pakistan emerged victorious in both four-day matches against the host team, they faced a 4-2 loss in the one-day series.

“I am extremely proud of the young players in the Pakistan Shaheens team who showcased their skills and potential during the tour. In the two four-dayers, players like Mehran Mumtaz, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mohammad Huraira, and Haseebullah displayed exceptional performances, contributing significantly to our victories. It was a great testament to their talent and dedication to the game,” Cheema was quoted as saying in a press release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday.

According to the ex-Pakistan fast bowler, Aizaz Cheema, the Shaheens missed out on seizing key opportunities, resulting in their loss in the limited-overs series.

“I am disappointed with our performance in the six-match 50-over series against Zimbabwe Select, where we lost 4-2. As a team, we couldn't perform to our full potential and failed to capitalise on the opportunities presented to us. Had we seized those chances, the outcome could have been different. It was a missed opportunity, and we will work on rectifying our mistakes and improving our team cohesion,” he said.

In addition, Cheema praised the players who performed well during the series and expressed his optimism that the Shaheens would deliver better performances in their upcoming assignments.



“I must acknowledge the impressive performance of our fast bowlers, who consistently picked up wickets during the 50-over series. Their contributions were instrumental in keeping us in the game and putting pressure on the opposition,” he said.

“In the batting department, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mubasir Khan, and Qasim Akram stood out with their run-scoring abilities, showcasing their potential for the future.

“We will analyse our performances, identify areas for improvement, and work tirelessly to strengthen our team's performance. The Zimbabwe tour has provided valuable lessons and experiences for our young players, and we will use these as stepping stones towards future success. Pakistan Shaheens team is determined to bounce back stronger and continue to develop and groom talented players for the senior national side.”