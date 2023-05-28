Cricket Sensations Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Join Harvard Business School

Babar Azam And Mohammad Rizwan Join Harvard Business School

Rehmani CEO of Saya Corporation will also be included in program

The program will be overseen by Professor Anita Elberse

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, prominent cricketers from Pakistan, have achieved a significant milestone by becoming the inaugural participants in the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports (BEMS) executive education program at Harvard Business School.

Both Babar, the team captain, and Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman, will attend the program in person from May 31 to June 3 at the school's campus located in Boston, Massachusetts.

In addition, they will be actively involved in interacting with different communities in the United States until June 13 following the completion of the program.

This executive education course has previously been undertaken by notable athletes such as Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn, Brandon Marshall from the NFL, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade from the NBA, as well as Alex Rodriguez from Major League Baseball.

'It is a huge honour to represent Pakistan on such a prestigious global stage. We are going to the BEMS programme at Harvard to learn from the best of the best in the world — both in terms of faculty and programme fellows — and at the same time to share our journey and learnings with everyone. I am certain that this will be an exciting journey, and I look forward to sharing our learning and experiences with the next superstars of the cricket world,' Rizwan said.

Babar, too, expressed similar sentiments.

“I am a lifelong learner and I have had detailed chats about this programme with Prof. Elberse and [Talha] Rehmani. My inspiration for joining this world-class programme at Harvard is to connect, explore, listen, learn, grow, and give back to the community worldwide. I am sure there are scores of things to learn from the amazing athletes and top business executives from the entertainment, media, and sports industries who are coming from corners of the world,' said Babar.

Rehmani, who is the founder and CEO of Saya Corporation, a sports talent management company, will also be included in the program.

The program will be overseen by Professor Anita Elberse, who holds the distinction of being one of the youngest women to achieve tenure at Harvard Business School.

“I am delighted to be able to welcome Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan to the Harvard Business School and to the BEMS program,” said Elberse. “We think the other participants will benefit greatly from their experiences as world-class athletes with a strong interest in the business world.”