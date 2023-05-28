Dahani's Heartwarming Singalong With Zimbabwean Kids Goes Viral

Dahani has been sharing glimpses of the enjoyable moments

Cheema specifically mentioned outstanding contributions of players

Pacer Shahnawaz Dahani of the Pakistan Shaheen squad had an amazing time during his extensive tour of Zimbabwe.

While participating in the six-match ODI series, which Zimbabwe won 4-2, Dahani made the most of his experience and thoroughly enjoyed himself.

Since the team left Zimbabwe nearly a month ago, Dahani has been sharing glimpses of the enjoyable moments he had during his visit to the southern African country.

Throughout his Zimbabwe tour, pacer Shahnawaz Dahani from the Pakistan Shaheen squad made the most of his time, both on and off the cricket field. Besides delivering impressive performances against Zimbabwe Select, he indulged in various enjoyable activities.

From capturing beachside portraits and striking poses against Harare's modest skyline to having an adorable encounter with lion cubs, Dahani embraced the tour to the fullest.

One particular incident stood out when the 24-year-old bowler shared his deep admiration for everything about Zimbabwe.

He posted an entertaining video on his social media accounts, where he could be seen joyfully singing along a song in the Shona language, which is spoken by a native ethnic group in the southern African region, while accompanied by local children.

'I just loved everything in Zimbabwe, even this crowd's favourite local song in Shona language,' he wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

The cricketer then went on to add that he 'just gave it a try with kids.'

Dahani, the fast bowler, and the children radiated joy as they enthusiastically sang their hearts out.

Known for his amiable and welcoming demeanor, Dahani extended his friendly nature to the children he encountered, resulting in some lighthearted and delightful photographs shared between them.

'Put a smile on your face and be happy. Everything is gonna be alright,' he tweeted.

During the final match against Zimbabwe's A team, the pacer had a costly spell, giving away 105 runs in 10 overs.

Led by Imran Butt, the Pakistan Shaheens embarked on their tour of Zimbabwe. Prior to their departure, Pakistan A's squad underwent an 11-day training camp in Karachi, followed by a two-day camp in Lahore.

Under the guidance of the coaching staff, headed by former Test cricketer Aizaz Cheema, the Pakistan Shaheens engaged in rigorous training sessions to prepare for the tour.

According to a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Aizaz Cheema expressed his immense pride in the performance of the young players in the Pakistan Shaheens team, highlighting their talent and potential demonstrated during the tour.

Cheema specifically mentioned the outstanding contributions of players like Mehran Mumtaz, Omair Bin Yousuf, Mohammad Huraira, and Haseebullah in the two four-day matches. He acknowledged their exceptional performances, which played a crucial role in securing victories for the team.

'It was a great testament to their talent and dedication to the game,' he said, appreciating the efforts of players.







