Lahore Qalandars Crush PCB XI With A Stunning 10-wicket Victory

Asif Ali displayed excellent form with the bat

Narowal Sports City comprises a total of 14 stadiums

The T10 exhibition match at Narowal Sports City saw Lahore Qalandars XI defeat the PCB XI by a convincing 10-wicket margin. The Qalandars successfully chased down the target of 120 runs in just 7.4 overs.

Leading the charge was opener Fakhar Zaman, who remained unbeaten on an impressive 68 runs off 23 balls.

His partner, Tahir Baig, also made a valuable contribution with 51 runs off 23 balls. In the earlier stages of the match, after winning the toss, the PCB XI decided to bat and set a target of 120 runs for the Lahore Qalandars XI.

Asif Ali displayed excellent form with the bat, effortlessly striking the bowlers to all areas of the field. He particularly showcased his prowess by hitting four consecutive sixes off Haris Rauf in a single over and concluded his innings with an unbeaten 62 runs off just 26 balls.

Lahore Qalandars were led by the pace bowler Rauf, while the experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal captained the PCB XI. The decision to arrange the T10 match was made in a meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, which took place last week.

“The key objective is to provide the best platform to the youth of the country to sharpen their skills. The complex provides the best setting and hopefully would help in grooming future generations in a big way. Youth of the country has huge potential to transform the country,” said Iqbal while chairing the meeting.

The launching ceremony of the advanced complex is expected to be graced by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as the guest of honor.

The Narowal Sports City comprises a total of 14 stadiums and gymnasiums designed for various sports such as cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, squash, table tennis, lawn tennis, and badminton.

During the previous government led by the PTI, allegations of misappropriation of funds related to the Narowal Sports City were simultaneously handed over to both the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). However, with a change of power at the national level, the project has been given a clean chit and is now on track to reach completion.

Lineups

Lahore: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Mohammad Naeem, Faham-ul-Haq, Haydar Shah Khan, Ahsan Hafeez, Taha Mahmood, Salman Fayyaz, Haris Rauf, Hunain Shah and Tayyab Abbas.

PCB: Kamran Akmal, Abid Ali, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Abdul Wahid, Mohammad Akhlaq, Abbas Afridi, Usman Qadir, Sajid Khan and Mohammad Ilyas.