PCB Secures Visit Of ICC Chairman And Chief Executive To Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has declared that Greg Barclay, the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), and Geoff Allardice, the Chief Executive, are scheduled to visit Pakistan on Tuesday.

The purpose of their two-day visit is to hold meetings with key officials of the PCB.

“ICC Chairman Greg Barclay and Chief Executive Geoff Allardice will arrive in Lahore on Tuesday morning on a two-day visit, during which they will meet Chair of the PCB Management Committee Najam Sethi (also an ICC Director), PCB Chief Operating Officer Barrister Salman Naseer and other board officials,” the PCB said in a press release.

“While Allardice has regularly visited Pakistan, first as ICC General Manager – Cricket and then as ICC Chief Executive, this will be Barclay’s first visit to Pakistan.

“Barclay will be the first ICC Chairman to tour Pakistan since ICC President Ray Mali’s visit in 2008. This will also be the first time since October 2004 when both the top two ICC officials will together visit the Pakistan cricket headquarters.”

Previously, the PCB expressed dissatisfaction with the recently proposed revenue model by the ICC. The share of India's revenue would be 38.5 percent, while England and Australia would receive 6.89 and 6.25 percent respectively.

In contrast, Pakistan's share is expected to be 5.75 percent of the ICC's anticipated earnings, mainly from the ICC's $3 billion media rights agreement for 2024-2027. The proposal will be subject to voting during the upcoming ICC board meeting in June.

'We are insisting that the ICC should tell us how these figures were arrived at,' PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi told Reuters.

'We are not happy with the situation as it stands.

'Come June, when the board is expected to approve the financial model, unless these details are provided to us, we are not going to approve it.'

Sethi acknowledged that India should receive a substantial portion of the revenue considering its contribution to the ICC's earnings, which is estimated to be around 80 percent.



'In principle, India should get more, there is no doubt about that but ... how is this table being developed?' Sethi said.