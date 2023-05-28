Pak Army Rescue Operation Continues In Astore

ISLAMABAD: In a devastating incident on Friday evening, a snow avalanche swept through the Shounter top area of district Astore in Gilgit Baltistan, resulting in the loss of at least 11 lives and leaving 13 others injured.

Eight bodies have been recovered by Pakistan Army’s rescue teams with the cooperation of Rescue 1122, the district administration, and local volunteers. The search for the remaining victims is still underway.

The deceased include four women, two men and as many children. As a result of the rescue efforts, 13 injured were shifted to DHQ hospital Astore. They were saved by providing them immediate medical assistance.

The army rescue operation would be continued till complete clearance.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Diamer-Astore Division, Tufail Mir, confirmed the casualties and informed that a control room had been established in the district to coordinate rescue efforts and aid in the recovery of individuals trapped under the debris.

According to the Gilgit Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA), the unfortunate incident occurred when a group of 25 people from the Gujjar family, accompanied by their livestock, were en route from Kashmir to Astore and were caught in the path of the avalanche.

The Fore Command Northern Areas (FCNA) has dispatched relief items and para-medical staff via helicopter, but their arrival at the site has been delayed due to inclement weather.

Expressing profound sadness and condolences, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan has directed the local authorities to initiate immediate rescue measures.



