PSG Secures 11th French Title With Messi's Historic Goal

Lionel Messi played a vital role in the match

Lens and Marseille will represent France in the Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) achieved a historic milestone by clinching their 11th French league championship. They secured this record by playing out a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg.

Lionel Messi played a vital role in the match, scoring the first goal and surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's record for the highest number of goals scored in Europe's top five leagues. Messi's 496th career league goal in Europe broke Ronaldo's previous record.

3 Lens and Marseille will represent France in the Champions League 3 PSG Secures 11th French Title With Messi's Historic Goal 3 Lionel Messi played a vital role in the match

With this draw, PSG established an unassailable four-point lead over Lens, who occupied the second position in the league standings, with only one game left to play.

Lens claimed the second position in the French league standings and secured a valuable spot in the group stage of the Champions League by defeating Ajaccio with a convincing 3-0 victory. Marseille, on the other hand, settled for third place, which grants them entry into the qualifying rounds of the Champions League. In the race for a Europa League spot, Lille took the lead by staging a comeback and defeating Nantes 2-1. Rennes secured fifth place by registering a 2-0 win over Monaco.

The battle to avoid relegation intensified as Nantes found themselves on the verge of being relegated following a 1-1 draw between Auxerre and Toulouse. With four teams facing relegation this season, Nantes must secure a victory in their final match to have any hope of staying in the league. Angers, Ajaccio, and Troyes had already been relegated prior to these developments.

Under Qatari ownership, PSG's triumph in securing their ninth league title in the past 11 seasons solidifies their dominance in French football. This achievement surpasses Saint-Etienne's longstanding record of 10 titles since 1981. Nasser al-Khelaïfi, the president of PSG, expressed his pride in surpassing Saint-Etienne's record and regarded it as a momentous occasion for the club.

The victory holds significant meaning for Lionel Messi as well, as it potentially marks his final game for PSG. Despite facing criticism and a suspension earlier in the season, Messi's goal not only allowed fans to revel in celebration but also added another major trophy to his illustrious collection.

Looking towards the future, Lens and Marseille will represent France in the Champions League next season, while Lille will compete in the Europa League. Nantes faces a difficult task in avoiding relegation, while Angers, Ajaccio, and Troyes have already confirmed their relegation to Ligue 2.