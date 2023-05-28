Nvidia Is On The Verge Of Surpassing Facebook And Tesla To Become A Trillion-dollar Company

Nvidia's stock prices surged by 24%, pushing its valuation close to $1 trillion.

Nvidia, a leading computer chip designer, experienced a significant increase in its stock prices this week, bringing the company's valuation close to the trillion-dollar mark.

Nvidia has emerged as a prominent player in the market, ranking among the top companies in terms of market capitalization. It currently trails behind tech giants like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Saudi Aramco, the Saudi state oil giant.

Nvidia experienced a notable increase in its stock prices following the release of its latest quarterly results. In these results, Nvidia announced its intention to increase chip production to meet the growing demand in the market. This announcement had a significant impact on investor confidence and contributed to the surge in Nvidia's stock.

Nvidia has achieved remarkable dominance in the field of AI chip technology, establishing its authority in this domain. The industry witnessed an exceptional upsurge in excitement after the public introduction of



ChatGPT has become highly popular as an AI application, providing assistance in speechwriting, programming, and even culinary endeavors.

The foundation for these remarkable accomplishments relies heavily on powerful computer hardware, especially the state-of-the-art computer chips created by Nvidia, a California-based company.

While Nvidia initially gained recognition for manufacturing computer chips primarily used in graphics processing, particularly in the field of computer gaming, the company has now become an essential element in most AI applications.

ChatGPT's training heavily relied on Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), with around 10,000 GPUs being utilized and grouped together within a supercomputer owned by Microsoft. This supercomputer is just one instance of numerous high-performance computing systems that incorporate Nvidia's hardware.

In the realm of GPU market for machine learning, Nvidia has emerged as the dominant player, capturing a staggering 95% market share. The American chip manufacturer's cutting-edge GPUs have established their reputation as the go-to choice for machine learning applications, further solidifying Nvidia's position as a leader in the field.



