Tobacco Industry Has Negative Impact On The Pakistani Economy

The increase in tax on tobacco products is a ray of hope.

Tobacco industry has placed an economic burden of Rs615 billion.

Pakistan should regularly raise tobacco taxes to reduce consumption.

The increase in tax on tobacco products is a ray of hope for the nation provided the government remains firm on its decision.

These arguments were raised during an event organized by the Society for the Protection of the Rights of the Child (SPARC) in collaboration Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and elected representatives.

The event reviewed tobacco economics, health-cost burden and tobacco industry strategies in the presence of key journalists to garner support for the FBR’s track and trace system.

Malik Imran Ahmed, Country Head, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK) mentioned that the tobacco industry has put an economic burden of Rs615 billion and should therefore be taxed heavily and regularly.

He mentioned that the government's decision to increase the Federal Excise Duty (FED) on cigarettes in February 2023 resulted in an additional revenue of Rs11.3 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23, which is 9.7 percent higher than the previous year.

Additionally, an additional Rs4.4 billion value-added tax revenue was generated in FY 2022-23, which is 11.5 percent higher than the previous year. This additional Rs15.7 billion revenue constitutes 0.201 percent of the GDP which is a ray of hope for a weak economy like Pakistan, he said.

Malik Imran added that the tobacco industry has always tried to undermine the government's efforts to reduce the dangers of tobacco by using the excuse of illegal trade.

“Illegal trade is a reality, but the tobacco industry has exaggerated it. In fact, the tobacco industry does under-reporting and hides their actual production figures to avoid taxes. Cigarette manufacturers pass the tax burden on to consumers to increase their profit,” he said.

Additional Project Director, FBR, Mr Rizwan Sarfaraz mentioned that the Track and Trace System (TTS) has achieved many successes including technology-based surveillance, increased transparency, improved tax collection and reduced prevalence of counterfeit goods in the country.

He said that FBR is working tirelessly to ensure implementation of TTS in all companies so that important tax revenue is not lost.

Dr Ziauddin Islam, Former Technical Head, Tobacco Control Cell, Ministry of Health, said that 170,000 deaths per year and an economic burden of Rs615 billion due to tobacco require sustainable measures.

Since the FED hike in February 2023, the declared production of cigarettes in FY 2022-23 has declined by 31.7% compared to the previous year while the government received additional revenue.

Pakistan should regularly raise tobacco taxes to reduce consumption and generate revenue, he maintained.

Khalil Ahmed Dogar, Program Manager at SPARC, said children are being targeted by the tobacco industry to recruit 'substitute smokers'. He mentioned that about 1,200 Pakistani children between the ages of 6 and 15 start smoking daily.

Khalil added that all stakeholders should put their differences aside and unite to save children and youth from an industry that is causing billions of losses to the national exchequer. He said an increase in taxes on tobacco is a step that should be implemented regularly.



