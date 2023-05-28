IPhone 15 Pro Max Is Expected To Feature The Same Camera And Display Tech As Its Predecessor

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to retain the same main camera and display technology as its predecessor.

New information shared by @Tech_Reve on Twitter has provided insights into the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max. Contrary to earlier rumors, the leak suggests that the device will retain the same main camera and display technology as its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

iPhone 15 Pro Max to Stick with IMX803, 48MP Quad-Bayer Sensor

According to the leak, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to continue using the IMX803 camera sensor, a 48MP 1/1.28' quad-bayer camera, which is already found in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models. This information might disappoint those who were hoping for a new main camera utilizing the Sony IMX903's 1' sensor.

Additionally, it seems that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will stick with the M12 OLED panel technology used in the current generation. While this display technology has been praised for its performance, users should not expect notable enhancements in terms of brightness levels or other improvements.

Slight Design Changes: The iPhone 15 Pro Max will be shorter and narrower than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The dimensions of the iPhone 15 Pro Max's display are yet to be confirmed, but there are reports suggesting a slightly shorter height and narrower width compared to its predecessor, the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

On the positive side, the leak suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will introduce a periscope telephoto camera, exclusively available in the Pro Max variant. This camera is expected to provide 6x optical magnification, enhancing the device's zoom capabilities.

There are also rumors circulating that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will replace Apple's traditional Lightning port with a USB Type-C port. This change would offer improved connectivity options for users.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is rumored to feature the Apple A17 Bionic chip, manufactured using a 3nm process. This upgraded processor is expected to deliver enhanced speed and efficiency. The leak also indicates that the device will come with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM, further boosting its overall performance.