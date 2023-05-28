Samsung Galaxy A72 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 90Hz display.
- The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) processor.
- The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 is one of the most well-known devices in the Galaxy A series of smartphones, and it is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) octa-core processor, which gives the device high-end performance to make heavy games and applications run flawlessly.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shields the display screen.
The device features 6 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 12 OneUI 4.1 operating system.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 32 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-quality pictures and videos.
Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, OIS, LED flash, HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 25 W of fast charging support.
Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A72 price in Pakistan is Rs. 82,999.
Samsung Galaxy A72 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|One UI 3.1
|Dimensions
|165 x 77.4 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|203 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 465 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 465 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.7X', PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Funmode, Single Take, Live focus effects, Spin Bokeh, Zoom Bokeh blur, Color point), panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8', HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery charging 25W
