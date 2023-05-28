Tecno Spark 7 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Tecno Spark 7 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display HD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6762D Helio A25 processor.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The Tecno Spark 7 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The phone is powered by the MediaTek MT6762D Helio A25 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Tecno Spark 7 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and HiOS 7.5 operating

3 The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. 3 The Tecno Spark 7 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display HD+ display. 3 The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6762D Helio A25 processor.

The smartphone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by using a microSD card in the phone's card slot.

The Tecno Spark 7 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 16 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

The phone is available in three great colors, including Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, and Magnet Black. A 6000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.

Tecno Spark 7 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.5 Dimensions 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 GPU Arm Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh

​



Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'