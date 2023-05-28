Tecno Spark 7 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Tecno Spark 7 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display HD+ display.
- The smartphone has a MediaTek MT6762D Helio A25 processor.
- The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Tecno Spark 7 is a budget device that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The phone is powered by the MediaTek MT6762D Helio A25 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Tecno Spark 7 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs on the Android 11 and HiOS 7.5 operating
The smartphone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by using a microSD card in the phone's card slot.
The Tecno Spark 7 has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 16 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels. Both cameras perform well in low light because of the night mode feature included.
The phone is available in three great colors, including Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, and Magnet Black. A 6000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge.
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan
The Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999.
Tecno Spark 7 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.5
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
- READ MORE NEWS ON
- Hdr
- Pakistan
- Tecno Spark 7
- Tecno Spark 7 features
- Tecno Spark 7 price
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
689,395,665[+0*]
DEATHS
6,883,562[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,580,995[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]