Tecno Spark Go 2023 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Tecno Spark Go has a MediaTek Helio A22 (12 nm processor.
- The smartphone has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD, HD+ display.
- The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.
The Tecno Spark Go is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device has been recently launched with great features and is equipped with the MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) octa-core processor.
The Tecno Spark Go has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs the Android 12 and HiOS 12 operating systems, which offer a great user experience.
The smartphone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded by using a microSD card in the phone's card slot.
The Tecno Spark Go has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 5 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature included.
The phone comes in three great colors: Endless Black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.
Tecno Spark Go price in Pakistan
The Tecno Spark Go price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.
Tecno Spark Go specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 Go edition
|UI
|Hios 12.0
|Dimensions
|163.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Endless Black, Nebula Purple, Uyuni Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast battery 10W wired
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
