Tecno Spark Go 2023 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

The Tecno Spark Go is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device has been recently launched with great features and is equipped with the MediaTek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

The Tecno Spark Go has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device runs the Android 12 and HiOS 12 operating systems, which offer a great user experience.

The smartphone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded by using a microSD card in the phone's card slot.

The Tecno Spark Go has a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 5 megapixels. Both cameras work well in low light because of the night mode feature included.

The phone comes in three great colors: Endless Black, Nebula Purple, and Uyuni Blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a good battery backup on a single charge.

Tecno Spark Go price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark Go price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,999.

Tecno Spark Go specifications

Build OS Android 12 Go edition UI Hios 12.0 Dimensions 163.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Endless Black, Nebula Purple, Uyuni Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~267 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+3GB Extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

