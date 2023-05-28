language: English
OPEN APP
index.html
in the news
Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Web Desk 28 May , 2023 11:38 PM

Open In App
Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specifications
  • The Vivo Y21 has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y21 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U (7 nm) octa-core processor.

The Vivo Y21 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage. 3

The device includes 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Vivo Y21 has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. 3

The Vivo Y21 has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display. 3

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display.

The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11.1 operating systems.

The Vivo Y21 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 44 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, OIS, dual-LED flash, HDR, and 4K video recording. A 1000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 33 W of fast charging.

The phone comes in two awesome colors: Dusk Blue and Sunset Dazzle. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,699.

Vivo Y21 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS
UI Funtouch 11.1
Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight 182 g
SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue
Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPU PowerVR GE8320
Display Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size 6.51 Inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
Radio FM Radio
USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFC No
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
Browser HTML5
Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Games Built-in + Downloadable
Torch Yes
Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

- Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

End of Article
No COMMENT ON THIS STORY
COVID-19 CASES

CONFIRMED CASES

689,395,665[+0*]

DEATHS

6,883,562[+0*]

Full Coverage

CONFIRMED CASES

1,580,995[+0*]

DEATHS

30,660[+0*]

Full Coverage

Next Story