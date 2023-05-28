Vivo V21 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- The Vivo Y21 has a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor.
- The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display.
- The device includes 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Vivo Y21 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 800U (7 nm) octa-core processor.
The Vivo Y21 has a 6.44-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, which gives a great multimedia experience.
The device features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 11.1 operating systems.
The Vivo Y21 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 64 megapixels, while the selfie camera is 44 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.
Some extra features included in the phone's main camera are PDAF, OIS, dual-LED flash, HDR, and 4K video recording. A 1000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 33 W of fast charging.
The phone comes in two awesome colors: Dusk Blue and Sunset Dazzle. An under-display optical fingerprint scanner secures the device.
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan
The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,699.
Vivo Y21 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch 11.1
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Diamond Glow, Midnight Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|- Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
