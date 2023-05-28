WhatsApp Rolls Out Two New Updates For Its Users

WhatsApp is introducing an update that allows users to share their screens during video calls, as reported by WaBetaInfo.

According to WaBetaInfo's report on Saturday, WhatsApp, owned by Meta, is introducing a new update that enables users to share their screens while on a video call.

As per the WhatsApp update tracking website, the popular instant messaging app is introducing two new features. Firstly, users will be able to share their screens during video calls. Additionally, there will be a new layout for tabs in the bottom navigation bar, offering a different placement for easier navigation.

The new feature is currently accessible to a selected group of beta testers, but it will be gradually released to a larger number of users in the coming days.

Previously, WhatsApp made improvements to voice and video calls, enhancing the user experience for those features. Additionally, the Android version of the app introduced changes to the color scheme for missed calls, providing a new visual representation for this particular event.

After clicking on the new icon located in the call control view, you will gain the ability to share your screen with the person you are on a call with. This action will initiate screen recording, and the recorded content will be shared with the other participant.

Users will have complete control over the screen sharing feature, as they can choose to stop sharing their screen at any time. Importantly, this feature will only be enabled with the user's consent, ensuring that they have full control over when and how their screen is shared during a call.

Furthermore, users might observe slight changes in the organization of tabs located in the bottom navigation bar. As per a

watcher, some users may find the tabs ordered as Chats, Calls, Communities, and Status. This rearrangement is intended to offer users a renewed and improved navigation experience while using the app.