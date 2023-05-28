Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra Leaked Schematics Showcase Its Design

Xiaomi has not made an official announcement regarding the Redmi K60 Ultra's launch in China.

Xiaomi has not made an official announcement regarding the Redmi K60 Ultra's launch in China, but it is expected to be released in other markets as the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

However, tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked schematics, giving a sneak peek of the design. Although the image is not exhaustive, it provides an idea of what can be anticipated in the coming weeks.

The purported Xiaomi 13T Pro showcases thin bezels and a centered punch hole for the front camera, while the back features a square-shaped camera module housing two prominent camera sensors and a smaller third sensor alongside them.

It is speculated that the smaller sensor could be a 2 MP macro shooter, although details about the primary cameras remain unknown at this point.

Based on the provided schematics, the Xiaomi 13T Pro appears to have flat sides and a flat back, resembling the design of current iPhones. While the schematics may not offer vivid details, they suggest a similar aesthetic.

According to a March report, the Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to be equipped with the Dimensity 9200 SoC and a 6.7-inch 144Hz OLED panel. It is also anticipated to feature a large battery and support 100W fast charging.

