Sonya Hussyn Steals The Show With Her Ramp Walk At Texpo

Fashion shows have become rare occurrences in recent times, particularly due to the impact of the COVID pandemic. However, Pakistan recently witnessed a fashion event called Texpo, or Textiles Expo, at the Karachi Expo, where several renowned designers presented their collections. These days, it has become customary for celebrities to take centre stage as showstoppers, and we witnessed this trend at Bridal Couture Week as well.

Last night, Sonya Hussyn walked for Deepak Perwani, gracefully carried their outfits, and fulfilled her role as showstopper. Her appearance and runway walk have gained significant attention online, becoming viral sensations.

Sonya embraced a look inspired by Frieda Kahlo, wearing a floral crown on her head and a beautifully designed dress. Her walk was accompanied by a theatrical performance that perfectly complemented the designer's vision.

On the other hand, Faryal Mehmood was also present at Texpo and showcased her elegance as a showstopper, sporting an elegant white ensemble for Rizwan Beyg, radiating a stunning appearance on the runway.