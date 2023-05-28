Miss Universe Pakistan Event Set To Transform Into Reality Show

Miss Universe Pakistan will adopt a reality show format.

The winner will receive guidance and training to prepare for the upcoming Miss Universe contest.

It is transitioning into a reality show format to bridge the gap between pageantry and private sectors.

The organizers of Miss Universe Pakistan have revealed information about the upcoming event, stating that it will adopt a reality show format.

The competition will be divided into multiple episodes and streamed online for viewers to enjoy.

A Dubai-based company called Yugen Group recently revealed that it has obtained the rights to Miss Universe Pakistan.

The company announced its responsibility to select and send the first-ever Pakistani representative to the renowned Miss Universe competition.

Known as one of the oldest and most popular beauty pageants worldwide, Miss Universe attracts a large viewership.

Production for Miss Universe Pakistan will commence in June, and the first episode will be aired in August.

The show will feature contestants undertaking various tasks and challenges, including tests to assess their personality, public speaking abilities, interviews, and involvement in philanthropic activities.

The victorious candidate will receive guidance and training to prepare for the upcoming Miss Universe contest scheduled to be held in El Salvador.

The reigning Miss Universe 2022, R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States, will pass on the coveted title to her deserving successor.

Applications for Miss Universe Pakistan opened on March 4 to all Pakistani women aged 18 to 28.

A historic rule change at Miss Universe has also come into effect that no longer limits the contest to single women.

For the first time in its 71-year history, applicants can be single, married, divorced or mothers. There is also no height requirement.

“We want to localise our approach without changing the dynamics of the Miss Universe brand,' said Josh Yugen, national director of Miss Universe Pakistan and the founder of Yugen Group.

'We are still going to show women from Pakistan who are beautifully confident and who are the epitome of stories of dreams turning into realities.

'One of the main reasons why I accepted this challenge is to bridge the gap between pageantry and private sectors and brands.

I want them to realise that pageantry is more than just about the pretty face and modelling; it is all about standing for a cause, using the global Miss Universe platform to do CSR initiatives and be an icon of hope to the community that they are representing.'

Yugen, the company organizing Miss Universe Pakistan, revealed to The National that they have already received 'hundreds' of applications for the pageant.

Yugen Group, which currently owns the Miss Universe Bahrain pageant, has previously sent two contestants to participate in the Miss Universe competition.

The reason for transitioning Miss Universe Pakistan into a reality show format was to provide an opportunity for pageant enthusiasts to actively participate in the discussions, as stated by the organizers.

'We want to feed them with content that is heart-warming, soul-fulfilling and aesthetic at the same time. This platform will be perfect for brands and organisations who promote gender equality, women empowerment, education, climate change, peaceful dialogue, mental health awareness and so many more issues in the society.”