Hamoon Jadugar's Fiery Critique Of Mehwish Hayat's Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Hamoon Jadugar is known for his role in Ainak Wala Jin

He raises awareness about important issues

Jadugar revealed his disappointment after his Tamgha-e-Imtiaz award was given to Mehwish Hayat

In the past, veteran Pakistani artists have faced difficult circumstances after leaving the entertainment industry. Many senior artists struggled to find work and lacked financial support, even struggling to afford necessary medications in their later years.

Additionally, numerous legends have been overlooked during their lifetime and only recognized posthumously, receiving state honors when they were no longer alive to experience the acknowledgment firsthand.

Haseeb Pasha, also known as Hamoon Jadugar from the popular TV show Ainak Wala Jin, has also experienced a similar journey.

After achieving immense success on television and leaving a lasting impact on children with his fantastic performances, he has continued to educate the public and young audiences through his live shows. Having performed across Pakistan, he remains dedicated to imparting important knowledge to children, such as raising awareness about dengue through his live performances.

During an appearance on Hafiz Ahmed's podcast, Hamoon Jadugar shared his experiences of being repeatedly nominated for an award, only to have it given to deceased artists at the last moment. To his dismay, he discovered that his Tamgha-e-Imtiaz was instead awarded to Mehwish Hayat.

Jadugar expressed disappointment, admitting that he was unfamiliar with Hayat's work and believed that as a senior artist who had dedicated decades to serving the children of Pakistan, he should have been given the honor before a younger artist.







