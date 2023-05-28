Javed Sheikh Opens Up About Marrying Again

He recently revealed that contrary to the popular belief that he has been married many times

Javed Sheikh said that he would not comment on the question about marrying again

Javed Sheikh's children Shahzad and Momal Sheikh have also entered the film industry

Javed Sheikh is a former heartthrob in the industry, and has often been associated with his playboy image, which occasionally surfaces during his appearances on shows. As a handsome film star, he was frequently linked to several leading ladies he worked with. However, he recently clarified that despite popular belief, he has only been married twice in his life, and both marriages ended after a few years. This realization has left him somewhat concerned, leading him to choose a single life ever since.

Javed Sheikh was previously married to Zeenat Mangi and later to Salma Agha, had two children, Shahzad Sheikh and Momal Sheikh, who have become stars in their own right. Both marriages ended after a three-year period.

During an appearance on Sajid Hasan's show, Javed Sheikh was questioned about the challenges of remaining single for an extended period and whether he intends to enter into marriage again.

Javed Sheikh declined to provide any comment regarding the question of marrying again, stating that it is a matter predetermined by destiny. He also mentioned that it was his fate to remain single, implying that he has accepted this as his life's course.