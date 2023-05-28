Nadia Khan's Daughter Alyzeh Celebrates Birthday In Grand Style

Nadia Kha is a talented Pakistani actress and host

The birthday celebration includes the presence of popular Pakistani actors

Nadia Khan's successful career in dramas and morning shows has made her a trailblazer in the industry

Nadia Khan is a talented Pakistani actress and host who gained popularity through her notable performances in drama 'Bandhan' and other successful serials like 'Des Pardes.'

She is widely recognized as a trailblazer in the field of morning shows, having achieved immense fame through her show. Currently, she manages her own YouTube channel called 'Out Style With Nadia.' Nadia Khan is happily married to Faisal Rao, marking her second marriage.

Nadia Khan is currently in the midst of celebrating her daughter Alizay's 20th birthday. Alongside her husband and close friends, she hosted a birthday celebration for Alizay, inviting several Pakistani actors to join in the festivities.

Among the guests were Sadia Imam, Javeria Saud, Imran Ashraf, Noman Habib, and many others, as captured in adorable pictures and videos shared by Irfanistan.

The birthday party took place at the Big Tree House venue, creating a memorable and joyful occasion for all involved.























