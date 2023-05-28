Nimra Jacob Breaks Her Silence On The Fight With Hasnain Lehri

Nimra demanded improved security measures at the event venue.

The fashion industry, often associated with glamour, lights, and style, conceals the underlying difficulties of the field. Job uncertainties, long hours, disagreements, and the need to work alongside individuals with conflicting personalities are common challenges. Recently, a troubling incident unfolded at a fashion event, involving a physical altercation between two of the country's top models.

Nimra Jacob, a renowned figure in the fashion industry, has garnered admiration for her association with numerous brands and her graceful presence. She has made significant contributions to the industry. On the other hand, Hasnain Lehri, another prominent model, has received accolades for his exceptional work, earning him the title of Best Male Model.

During a recent altercation, captured on video Nimra Jacob can be seen demanding improved security measures at the event venue. The video quickly went viral on social media, triggering a wave of reactions from netizens.

Notably, Hasnain Lehri has yet to address the incident, while Nimra Jacob has released a statement highlighting the toxic culture prevalent in the industry.

