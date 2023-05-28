Saba Faisal And Her Family Attend Her Niece's Wedding

Saba Faisal is one of the country's most successful actresses.

She appears in every popular drama, and audiences like her performances.

She is also a strong family woman who works hard to keep her family together.

Saba Faisal adores her nieces and nephews. Her niece recently married, and they made the event particularly memorable for the bride. Her children, Sadia Faisal, Arsalan Faisal, and Salman Faisal, were seen with their mother during their cousin's baraat. Here are some adorable family photos from the wedding reception:

