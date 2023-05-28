Saba Qamar And Sarmad Khoosat Shines In The Riveting Trailer Of Gunah

Pakistani Entertainment channel introduces a new trend of short series

Gunah is a highly anticipated limited series

Saba Qamar shines with her mesmerizing and powerful performance on-screen

Pakistani Entertainment Channel has introduced a new concept of short series, following the success of shows like Ek Thi Laila. The audience has embraced this format, as seen with the popularity of Sar e Raah.

A highly anticipated limited series titled Gunah is in the works, featuring a star-studded cast including Saba Qamar, Juggan Kazim, Rabia Butt, and Sarmad Khoosat. Directed by Adnan Sarwar and written by Mohsin Ali, Gunah has generated excitement among fans ever since its cast was announced.

3 Saba Qamar shines with her mesmerizing and powerful performance on-screen 3 Pakistani Entertainment channel introduces a new trend of short series 3 Gunah is a highly anticipated limited series





Gunah is a captivating thriller that skillfully combines mystery into its narrative. Saba Qamar mesmerizes viewers with her ethereal and commanding presence on-screen. Sarmad delivers a convincing performance in his role, while Juggan Kazim adds an element of intrigue to the series.

Rabia Butt is a fitting choice for the role of an honest police officer who becomes entangled in the mystery as she strives to unravel its secrets.























