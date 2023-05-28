Sahir Lodhi Reveals That He Visits Aamir Liaquat And Omar Sharif Every Thursday

Omar Sharif is a highly revered comedic talent, is mourned as a significant loss to Pakistan

Pakistan has experienced significant losses in recent years, and one such notable figure is Omar Sharif. Renowned for his comedic talent, he was highly revered and cherished by audiences.

Additionally, his modesty and approachable nature elevated him to an iconic status, with a dedicated fanbase spanning across India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Unfortunately, he departed from this world some time ago, resulting in a profound loss for the country.

Aamir Liaquat was a prominent figure who had a significant presence in people's lives through his shows like Aalim Online and Ramadan Transmissions. Regardless of personal opinions about him, he was widely recognized and known by many households. Although his later years were marked by controversy, his unexpected passing shocked his fans and initiated discussions regarding mental health.

Sahir Lodhi recently appeared on a morning show and shared that he continues to pay regular visits to both Aamir Liaquat and Omar Sharif. These renowned figures rest in peace within the premises of Abdullah Shah Ghazi. Sahir expressed his deep connection with both individuals and emphasized that he frequently goes to their burial sites every Thursday to cherish their memories.

