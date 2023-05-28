Sahir Lodhi Speaks About Visits To Late Omar Sharif And Aamir Liaquat’s Graves

Sahir said that he regularly pays visits to graves of both the stars.

Pakistan has experienced the loss of several prominent figures in recent years, including the renowned comedian Omar Sharif. Sharif was widely regarded as an institution in the realm of comedy, captivating audiences with his performances. Beyond his comedic talent, he was admired for his humility and down-to-earth demeanor, which elevated him to a larger-than-life status and garnered him a vast fan following in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

Another notable figure is Aamir Liaquat, who left an indelible mark in the lives of many, regardless of personal opinions about him. Through his shows like Aalim Online and his Ramadan transmissions, Liaquat became a ubiquitous presence in households across the country. While his later life became embroiled in controversy, his fame and recognition remained widespread.

During a morning show, Sahir Lodhi disclosed that he continues to pay regular visits to both Aamir Liaquat and Omar Sharif. The resting place of these two stars is within the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi, and Lodhi shared that he goes there every Thursday to remember and honour the two legends.

He further revealed that he had a beautiful relationship with both individuals and that his visits to their final resting place serve as a way to keep their memories alive.

The departure of Omar Sharif from this world was a significant loss for the nation and the sudden demise of Aamir Liaquat came as a shock to his numerous fans and sparked discussions on mental health.