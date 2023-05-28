Sara Taseer Accuses Iffat Omar Of Being 'C Grade Has-Been Model'

A virtual altercation erupted between Sara Taseer and Iffat Omar.

Taseer expressed her concern for Khan's safety and advised him to leave.

In response, Iffat retweeted saying "please listen to her Khan sahib."

A virtual altercation erupted between Sara Taseer, daughter of former Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer, and Pakistani actress Iffat Omar regarding the situation surrounding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its Chairman, Imran Khan.

Taseer, a staunch PTI supporter, expressed her concern for Khan's safety and suggested that he should 'pack up and leave.' In response, Omar, a model-turned-actor, attempted to make a witty remark, but her plan backfired.

Taseer tweeted, advising Imran Khan, 'My humble advice to #ImranKhanPTI: Please pack your bags and leave. A dead man is good to no one. Nobody can save Pakistan economically right now. Let the lightning fall on their head, let them drown in their droppings, and then come back with renewed vigor. Please leave, Khan Sahib.'

My humble advice to @ImranKhanPTI Please pack your bags and leave #Pakistan . A dead man is good to no one (re@SalmaanTaseer)

Nobody can save Pakistan economically right now. Let the lightening fall on their head, let them drown in their droppings and then come back with… — Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) May 23, 2023

In reply, the actress from Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain tweeted, 'Listen to her, please, Khan Sahib,' accompanied by a laughing emoji.

listen to her please Khan Sahib🤣😂 https://t.co/3IyPkUPFPH — Iffat Omar Official (@OmarIffat) May 24, 2023

The war of words continued as Taseer responded, 'Someone get this C-grade 'has-been' model off my case. May the excessive lip filler, causing her mouth to look like a giant balloon, help her float off into the sunset, far away from civilized society where she doesn't belong.'

Someone get this C grade “has been” model@OmarIffat off my case.

May the excessive lip filler causing her mouth to look like a giant balloon help her to float off into the sunset, far away from civilised society where she doesn’t belong. https://t.co/aVkAa9NE5E — Sara Taseer (@sarataseer) May 24, 2023

Omar has a reputation for making problematic remarks on various topics, ranging from politics to fashion, and has previously found herself in similar situations.