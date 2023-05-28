4 Minor Girls Drown In Kot Diji, 2 Children In Tharparkar

Four minor girls drown in Kot Diji.

Rescue officials retrieved the bodies from the pond.

Two children drowned in Diplo, Tharparkar.

KHAIRPUR: Four young girls, including two sisters, drowned in a pond near Kot Diji area of Sindh, BOL News reported.

The incident occurred when the minor girls drowned in a fishing pond at Waris Ajan village near Tando Masti, Kot Diji. Rescue officials retrieved the bodies from the pond.

They were identified as 10-year-old Sohna, 6-year-old Muskan, Dania and Raveena both aged five. Police said the four girls, including two sisters, belonged to the Jogi community.

In another incident, two children drowned while bathing in a pond near Diplo in Tharparkarker. Diplo police reached the spot but were unable to rescue them as divers were not present.

The minor victims were identified as seven-year-old Abid Babu and six-year-old Kamil Iqbal. An atmosphere of grief and mourning prevailed in the area over the incident.

In February, at least six persons drowned when a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro in Umerkot district.

The boat was carrying ten people to the shrine of Sehar Faqir Shrine when it capsized due to which six persons drowned. Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the bodies of three children from the lake.