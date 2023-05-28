6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Other Cities

The epicenter of the earthquake was border of Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

People got panicked as they came out of their houses reciting kalmia.

No immediate life or property loss was reported

ISLAMABAD: A 6.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Haripur, Attock, Swat, Marri and various other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab on Sunday morning, Bol News reported.

The depth of the quake has been recorded to be 223km.

As per details, the seism took place in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Haripur, Attock, Swat, Marri, Chiniot, Taxila, Buner, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Kohistan, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Chuk Jhumra, Faisalabad and their adjacent areas.

In many areas the tremors were felt for about one minute.