Another 4.7 Magnitude Quake Tremor Jolts Peshawar

Earthquake tremors were felt in Peshawar and adjoining areas.

The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.7,

This is the second earthquake that struck wiithin the day.

PESHAWAR: Earthquake tremors were felt for the second time in a day on Sunday in Peshawar city and adjoining areas, BOL News reported.

3 This is the second earthquake that struck wiithin the day. 3 Earthquake tremors were felt in Peshawar and adjoining areas. 3 The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.7,

The people were panicked by the aftershock and came out of their houses, offices and shops. The magnitude of the earthquake was recorded at 4.7 on the Richter Scale.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake originated struck 17:57 PST at a depth of 15 kilometres. The epicentre of the quake was recorded near Jalalabad, Afghanistan

Earthquake shocks in different areas of the country including Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi. No loss of live or injury has been reported so far.

This is just the second earthquake that has struck the region within the day. Earlier on Sunday, a strong earthquake of 6.0 magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan.

The tremors were felt across Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Attock, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir. The tremors were also felt in Lahore, Jhelum, and Chakwal areas of Punjab.

As per the US Geological Survey, the quake's magnitude was 5.2. However, the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed it was 6.0.

The earthquake occurred at 10:50 AM and the epicentre of the earthquake was located in the border region between Afghanistan and Tajikistan.

The depth of the quake was 223km deep, which is why it was felt in several countries including Pakistan, China, Afghanistan, and India. There were no immediate casualties or damages reported in the aftermath of the quake.