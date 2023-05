Dr Seemin Jamali Laid To Rest In Karachi

Dr Seemin Jamali's funeral prayer was offered at Jamia Masjid JPMC.

KARACHI: Former Executive Director of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi Dr. Seemin Jamali's funeral prayers were performed at Jamia Masjid JPMC and later she was laid to rest in the DHA Phase-VIII graveyard.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Hafiz Naeem ur Rahman, People's Party leader Murtaza Wahab, Waqar Mehdi, Ijaz Durrani, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, and other important personalities also participated in the funeral prayer and burial.

Dr. Seemin Jamali was undergoing treatment in a private hospital for the past several days and she was suffering from cancer.

Dr. Seemin Jamali completed his medical education from Nawabshah, advanced degree in Master of Public Health Management from Thailand, and joined JPMC as RMO in 1988.

Dr. Seemin Jamali was appointed in charge of the JPMC Accident Department in 1995, became Joint Executive Director of JPMC in 2010, then Executive Director six years later.