Faisal Javed Urges CJP To Take Notice Of Plight Of Women Prisoners

Senator Faisal Javed urged CJP to take action on plight of women in jails.

He said female prisioners should be released.

Imran Khan has also urged the Supreme Court to take notice.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take action on the 'plight of women in jails across the country'

3 Imran Khan has also urged the Supreme Court to take notice. 3 Senator Faisal Javed urged CJP to take action on plight of women in jails. 3 He said female prisioners should be released.

In a statement on social media site Twitter, the PTI leader said called out other political parties and media to raise their voice for women’s rights.

'People in other political parties, especially women and the media, should take a stand and raise their voices for women's rights. Where are the champions of women's rights today? Will they not at least raise their voice?'

He also called to releasing all female prisoners. The PTI claims that thousands of political workers including women have been jailed across the country.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged the Supreme Court (SC) to take notice of the mistreatment of detained female supporters of his party.

The former prime minister claimed receiving complaints of sexual assault against women in various jails apart from Adiala.

Addressing the nation, Imran Khan thanked women workers for participating in party rallies which he termed as a positive indicator of social awakening.

However, he added that the crackdown on women was to prevent him from taking part in politics. He said such tactics are deplorable in a country where half of the population comprises of women.

PTI chairman said that the media was independent during his government, unlike today where it has been muzzled. He said democratic values were being brazenly violated by the incumbent regime.

He alleged that those quitting PTI were threatened to leave the party to avoid ‘grave consequences’. He appealed to the Supreme Court to act against gross violations of human rights against his supporters.

Imran Khan urged the apex court to take suo moto notice of the alleged mistreatment of imprisoned female PTI supporters.

He also urged the SC to probe into the incidents of May 9. He said the government should states when it will be satisfied of damaging the party. He said the government should announce the date of elections.



