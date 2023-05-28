Former MPA Malik Khurram Ali Quits PTI

Says took decision to quit PTI after consultation with friends.

Malik condemned May 9 events.

Can't even think of speaking against any institution, said Malik.

Former MPA Malik Khurram Ali on Sunday announced parting ways with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

During a press conference in Islamabad, Malik said that he decided to quit PTI after consultation with his friends.

Will continue our politics for the betterment of the region, added Malik.

He said that the PTI that we joined, was not the same now. Added that he was not given the party ticket, but still did not leave PTI.

Malik Khurram condemned the May 9 events and expressed grief over the damage to the martyr monuments.

Added that what was said about the martyrs was very painful.

“Be it floods or earthquakes, Pakistan Army always came to help,” said Malik Khurram Ali.

Added “Can't even think of speaking against any institution.”

“We cannot go with those who weaken institutions,” said Malik.

Stated that for us the most important thing is Pakistan and its institutions.