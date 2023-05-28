Former SAPM Tariq Mehmoodul Hassan Quits PTI

Tariq Mehmood-ul -Hassan announed to part ways with PTI.

He served as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis.

He said the violent protests on May 9 have shaken the nation.

LONDON: The exodus continues as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Tariq Mehmood-ul -Hassan became the latest to announce leaving the party.

He served as the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Development during Imran Khan’s tenure after being appointed in January 2022.

Addressing a press conference in London, he condemned the violent protests on May 9 and said the incidents have “shaken the nation”. He hoped that the public would emerge stronger from the crisis.

“Today, I am in front of you with a heavy heart. The failure of the incumbent leadership of the PTI leadership to stop the heart-wrenching events of May 9 is not something that can be ignored,” he said.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistan Army and vowed to keep working for overseas Pakistanis. “I also want to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army, whose jawans have laid their lives for the country,” he added.

Mahmood-ul-Hassan is a British-Pakistani businessman, acclaimed author, philanthropist and legal expert. He is the UK president of the World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP).

Hassan is a winner of the Brian Tracy Award of Excellence in 2019 and the Social Entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2020.

He is also the founding chairman of Ali Zamam Trust UK & Pakistan, a charity dedicated to the uplift of underprivileged and destitute children in Pakistan.

The PTI has faced a spate of resignations from the party. A day earlier, former Governor Sindh Imran Ismail bid farewell to the party and announced to quit politics.

The party received another setback when PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi also announced that he is resigning from all party positions.

Yesterday, former Punjab home minister Col Hashim announced leaving the party over May 9 violence. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the former Punjab minister had said that it was difficult for him and his friends to go along with PTI’s narrative and has decided to party ways with the party



