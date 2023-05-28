Ifthikhar Durrani Appeals CJP To Order Release Of PTI Women Workers

He said there are serious concerns regarding detained women.

Durrani said incidents of ill-treatment of women incarcerated in jails.

He demanded that mistreatment of women workers should be investigated.

LAHORE: Imran Khan's former special assistant Iftikhar Durrani has appealed to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the mistreatment of detained women workers and demanded immediate release of workers.

3 He demanded that mistreatment of women workers should be investigated. 3 He said there are serious concerns regarding detained women. 3 Durrani said incidents of ill-treatment of women incarcerated in jails.

In his statement, Ifthikhar Durrani requested Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial that there are serious concerns regarding detained women, including Murad Saeed and other PTI workers.

Dr. Iftikhar Durrani said that incidents of ill-treatment of women incarcerated in jails across the country are coming to light, and nefarious attempts are being made to expose Murad Saeed to reprisals.

He said that Murad Saeed has already informed the President and the Chief Justice about the threats to his life, the four walls of workers' houses are being vandalized and businesses are being destroyed.

He said that the press conference of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has given rise to serious concerns regarding the dignity and respect of women.

Iftikhar Durrani said that women have never been as politically active as they are today and all the women in jails are being punished for being PTI supporters.

He said that “I request the Chief Justice to take measures to discourage this ongoing fascism in the country and to release all the women imprisoned in the jails immediately. The mistreatment of them should be investigated.

Former Special Assistant Iftikhar Durrani demanded that all the characters involved in the incidents should be exposed and brought to justice while immediate steps should be taken to protect Murad Saeed and PTI workers.